River Lakey makes an impact at Frederick HS and on the other side of the world, in his hometown

Lakey and his family have helped many in Rwanda.

FREDERICK, Colorado — He's making waves.

River Lakey, a junior running back at Frederick, is one of the top running backs in our state of Colorado.

His backstory involves being found in a ditch in the middle of a rainstorm in Rwanda at about 11 o clock at night. He still had the scab of his umbilical cord, so it's thought he was only a day or two old.

River was adopted and left Rwanda when he was three-and-a-half. He and his father Jimmy have made the trip back to Rwanda several times together while Jimmy mentioned he goes two or three times a year when possible.

When River went as an elementary school student for the first time, he made it a mission to get shoes on the feet of all the children at the orphanage where he spent a few years of his life. His father Jimmy then made a promise to get the kids adopted and better lives. Their nonprofit, 'River's Promise', had their main goal to make that dream a reality.

They have done that and more, now with plans of building a school that would be "the size of an average Colorado high school," Jimmy Lakey, River's father said.

River, Jimmy, and the River's Promise team have made an incredible impact that is admirable.

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.