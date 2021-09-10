Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver North on Homecoming Night

THORNTON, Colo. — It was a day full of celebration for the Riverdale Ridge Ravens. A massive homecoming crowd at their home stadium, crowning homecoming royalty, honoring the school's first state champion and a victory.
The Denver North Vikings offered strong competition to the Ravens in a back and forth game that saw several lead changes.
Kyuss Johnson brought one of the strongest hits of the season for Riverdale Ridge, while Kenny Saiz and Frankie Dardano led a strong offensive attack for the North Vikings.
The 45-20 final score was their second of the season. Riverdale Ridge will take on George Washington next week while Denver North will host Kennedy.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
