Riverdale Ridge outlasts Denver North on Homecoming Night

The Ravens won 45-20 at home over the Vikings.

THORNTON, Colo. — It was a day full of celebration for the Riverdale Ridge Ravens. A massive homecoming crowd at their home stadium, crowning homecoming royalty, honoring the school's first state champion and a victory.

The Denver North Vikings offered strong competition to the Ravens in a back and forth game that saw several lead changes.

Kyuss Johnson brought one of the strongest hits of the season for Riverdale Ridge, while Kenny Saiz and Frankie Dardano led a strong offensive attack for the North Vikings.

The 45-20 final score was their second of the season. Riverdale Ridge will take on George Washington next week while Denver North will host Kennedy.

