Rock Canyon wins over Smoky Hill in a playoff high scoring affair

The Jaguars and Buffaloes combined for 101 total points in the first-round playoff game Friday night.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — 101 points scored in one game is remarkable. But when it's a playoff game that is just incredible.

Rock Canyon and Smoky Hill put together a shootout for the ages. The Jaguars and the Buffs combined to score over 100 points with the Jags coming out victorious with a 52-49 victory fueled by a field goal in the final moments of the game.

Rock Canyon will take on the No. 3 seed Legend Titans next week in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Legend finished its regular season with a 9-1 record and is one of the very best teams in the state.

Rock Canyon QB Cole Dreyfuss led the way for the Jags, powered behind great play from Croix Burney, Deandre Horn, Thomas Ankner and Aidan Duda to name a few.

Smoky Hill's duo of Tyliq Bowers (who threw six TD passes) and Anthony Harris Jr. (who caught four) was electric. Harris Jr. is one of the best and most exciting athletes in the state and was a treat to watch. The Buffs end their season with a 4-7 record.

Breck Saenger was the hero of the day for Rock Canyon, nailing a field goal in the final minute.

