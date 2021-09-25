Rocky Mountain beats Fort Collins in epic fashion to win 9Preps Game of the Week

The Lobos trailed the Lambkins 24-17 late in the fourth quarter before a TD and two-point conversion in the final seconds helped Rocky Mountain steal a 25-24 win.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It might have been the finish of the year.

And it just so happened to be the 9Preps Game of the Week.

Rocky Mountain stunned Fort Collins at French Field on Friday night, scoring a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final seconds to steal a 25-24 win. In an electric atmosphere, the Lobos decided to forgo playing for OT and let the game be decided in regulation.

With just 15 seconds left Zack Fine scored to get Rocky Mountain within a point at 24-23. Rather than kick the extra point and play overtime, the Lobos set up an epic trick play to call ballgame.

On the try for two points receiver Nate Eliason took a handoff on a reverse from QB Gage Brook, he then threw the ball to Mac Marconi in the end zone to give Rocky Mountain the win over its bitter rival Fort Collins.

"We've just heard a lot about (Fort) Collins, and they're a great football team, really great. They've been kind of ruling the city right now, so we came in as underdogs, but we knew as a team we had it and we showed that tonight," Brook told 9NEWS after the game.

Rocky Mountain (3-2) will look to ride the momentum from the monster victory against Horizon next Friday night, while Fort Collins (3-2) will battle Westminster the same evening.

