Roosevelt blows out Holy Family in 9Preps Game of the Week

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Holy Family brought the pregame hype -- Roosevelt stole it after kickoff.
The Roughriders traveled south Friday night for the 9Preps Game of the Week, which Holy Family vs. Roosevelt won with more than 60,000 votes.
Roosevelt lit it up behind an impressive performance from quarterback Brock Saya -- who threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as the Roughriders blew past the hosting Tigers with a 49-7 victory to kick off their season.
Cooper Walton and Trevor West accounted for the other two Roosevelt touchdowns, both rushing. Reeling in Saya's touchdown passes were Tucker Peterson (twice), Bowie Schmitz and Clayton Robinson.
Holy Family's lone touchdown was delivered on a 77-yard pass from Rylan Cooney to Blake Neece.
