Roosevelt moves on to 3A football semifinals after handling Evergreen

The Roughriders defeated the Cougars 48-20 in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Another strong playoff performance has the Roosevelt football team moving on.

Roosevelt, the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A football playoff bracket, romped past No. 9 Evergreen on its home field Saturday in a 48-20 victory in the quarterfinals.

The Roughriders advance to the state semifinals, where they will face No. 5 Green Mountain next weekend.

Roosevelt improves to 12-overall with the victory. Evergreen's season ends with a 9-3 overall record.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n