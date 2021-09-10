Roosevelt cruises past Mead in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Roughriders dealt the Mavericks their first loss of the season 37-7 in a matchup of unbeatens.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo — For one of half of football on Friday night, the showdown between 3A No. 1 Roosevelt and No. 2 Mead looked like anyone's game.

And then the Roughriders delivered a statement.

Roosevelt solidified its claim as the best team in Class 3A, running away from Mead in the second half en route to a 37-7 win. The margin at halftime was just 9-7, and the Mavericks even held a 7-0 lead after the first quarter.

Roughriders QB Brock Saya was sensational, throwing three touchdowns and rushing for one more. He hooked up with receivers Tucker Peterson, Mateo Leal and Jaden Herrera for the three scores.

"It's everything, man. We prepare, we prepare and coming out and beating them 37-7 is the greatest feeling the world," Saya told 9NEWS after the game.

Roosevelt (6-0) has surrendered just 14 points on the season, including the seven in this one. The Roughriders were state runner-ups a season ago to Durango.

For Mead (4-1), it was disappointing result after a phenomenal start to the season. The Mavericks margin of victory in their first four games was 41 points, rightfully earning them the No. 2 spot in the 3A rankings.

Roosevelt has bragging rights for now, but a playoff rematch could certainly be in the cards.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.