Roosevelt football runs past Holy Family to remain undefeated

The Roughriders defeated the Tigers 42-20 on Friday night to improve to a perfect 5-0 on the season.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Roosevelt remains the football team to beat in Class 3A.

The Roughriders, who are ranked No. 1 in this week's CHSAA poll, defeated No. 7 Holy Family 42-20 on the road Friday night to remain undefeated.

Roosevelt is a perfect 5-0 overall this fall. The Roughriders' defense held the Tigers scoreless in the second and third quarters in Friday night's victory.

Holy Family falls to 2-2 on the season.

