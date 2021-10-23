Roosevelt holds off Fort Morgan to win 9Preps Game of the Week

The Roughriders defeated the Mustangs 14-7 on the road Friday night.

FORT MORGAN, Colo. — Roosevelt remains a force to be reckoned with.

The Roughriders, who are the top-ranked team in Class 3A, hit the road for another tough test against No. 4 Fort Morgan. Both teams entered the 9Preps Game of the Week undefeated.

Roosevelt remained perfect after grinding out a 14-7 victory, dealing the Mustangs their first loss of the season and capturing the North Central League title.

"It's not our final goal at all. We want to keep going 1-0 all the way until we get that ring," junior running back Ryan Doucette said.

Roosevelt improves to 8-0 overall and still faces Niwot (4-4) and Mountain View (2-6) before closing out the regular season.

Fort Morgan falls to 6-1 and still has Northridge (6-2) and Holy Family (5-3) on its regular-season schedule.

