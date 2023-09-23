Roosevelt stays undefeated with win over Holy Family in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Roughriders defeated the Tigers 34-26 on Friday night.

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. — Two undefeated Class 3A football teams drew the attention of the 9Preps Game of the Week.

Roosevelt, which is ranked No. 2 in this week's high school football rankings, did enough to fend off No. 3 Holy Family in a 34-26 win to remain undefeated and improve to 5-0 on the season.

"I knew we were going to win. We haven't lost a Game of the Week yet," Roosevelt quarterback Bronco Hartson said. "I love the town behind us. We've just got so much support."

Holy Family falls to 3-1 overall on the season.

