Roosevelt wins 3A football championship for first state title in program history

PUEBLO, Colo. — Simply perfect.
The Roosevelt football team capped off its undefeated season (14-0 overall) with its first state title in program history, defeating Lutheran 34-24 in the Class 3A state championship game at CSU-Pueblo.
The Roughriders finished strong, outscoring the Lions 13-0 in the final quarter to bring home the state title.
Lutheran finished the season with an 11-3 overall record as runner-up.
Roosevelt, the No. 1 seed in the 3A playoff bracket, defeated No. 16 Discovery Canyon, No. 9 Evergreen, No. 5 Green Mountain and No. 3 Lutheran over its playoff run.
