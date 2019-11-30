DENVER — The Saturday morning Prep Rally has previews of the 8-man and 1A State championship games, highlights from Columbine vs Ralston Valley, and our Honor Roll winner.
Included in the Rally:
- 8-man championship preview between Sedgwick County and Fowler
- 1A championship preview between Limon and Strasburg
- Windsor and Mountain View coaches rehabilitate and reunite
- Wyett Ekeler discusses his college decision
- 5A semifinal game: Columbine vs Ralston Valley
- 5A semifinal preview: Pomona vs Cherry Creek
- Honor Roll winner