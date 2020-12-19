Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/19/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — While prep sports in Colorado aren't currently in action, that doesn't mean there wasn't big news this week!

On Wednesday hundreds of prep athletes throughout Colorado signed their national letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers in college.

And as always, we'll bring the best of it to you on the Prep Rally.

If you missed the Saturday morning (Dec. 19) edition, you can watch it here!

Included in this Prep Rally:

Arielle Orsuto's story on student-athletes from Fairview, Eaglecrest and Cherry Creek realizing their dreams of playing college football at the next level by signing commitment letters

Scotty Gange's story on something unique that happened at CSU Pueblo as two members of the Vogt family won separate state championships just hours apart