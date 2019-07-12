The Saturday morning Prep Rally has previews of the 4A and 5A state championship games, highlights from basketball and state spirit and our Honor Roll winner.
Included in the Rally:
- 4A championship preview between Pine Creek and Broomfield
- 5A championship preview between Cherry Creek and Columbine
- ThunderRidge vs. Overland boys basketball
- Mullen vs. Dakota Ridge boys basketball
- A story on Columbine head coach Andy Lowry 20 years after the shooting and state championship
- State Spirit preliminaries
- Honor Roll winner
