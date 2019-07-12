The Saturday morning Prep Rally has previews of the 4A and 5A state championship games, highlights from basketball and state spirit and our Honor Roll winner.

Included in the Rally:

  • 4A championship preview between Pine Creek and Broomfield
  • 5A championship preview between Cherry Creek and Columbine
  • ThunderRidge vs. Overland boys basketball 
  • Mullen vs. Dakota Ridge boys basketball
  • A story on Columbine head coach Andy Lowry 20 years after the shooting and state championship 
  • State Spirit preliminaries 
  • Honor Roll winner

