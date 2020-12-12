Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/12/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Once again, high school sports in Colorado are on hold.

It was announced on Monday that Season B is being delayed for now, with the hope prep sports can return Feb. 1, 2021.

But don't worry, the Prep Rally isn't going anywhere as there are still plenty of great stories to be told and newsworthy items.

If you missed the Saturday morning (Dec. 12) edition, you can watch it here!

Included in this Prep Rally:

Arielle Orsuto's story on Season B being delayed and reaction from local coaches and players

Pomona's Jay Madden stepping down as head football coach

Honor Roll Winner: Eaton football

Valor Christian's Gabe Sawchuk receiveing an offer to play college football at Arizona State