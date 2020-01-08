Saturday morning Prep Rally (8/1/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The fall prep season is moving closer and closer, but we still don't have much clarity on how sports will look.

On the Saturday morning Prep Rally, Arielle Orsuto provided an update on what we know, specifically the plans for boys golf, boys tennis and softball. We're still waiting word on the other 26 sports and activities, including football.

Arielle also brings you the story a Cherry Creek graduate and his college teammate who roller bladed 1,000 miles for charity. The money went to the American Cancer Society.

And finally, Arielle fills you in on Creek tight end Gunnar Helm's commitment to play football at the University of Texas starting in 2021.