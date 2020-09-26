Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/26/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Believe it or not, high school football returns in fewer than two weeks.

In the Saturday morning Prep Rally, our own Arielle Orsuto spoke with Dr. Eric McCarty, the Chiefs of Sports Medicine at CU, abut how that can be done safely.

McCarty recommends plenty of conditioning and a ramped-up contact program to help make up for the limited amount of time to prepare.

We also were out at Gates Tennis Center on Friday for the first two rounds of the 5A boys tennis tournament. The battle at No. 1 singles should be a good one, as both Regis Jesuit's Morgan Schilling and Cherry Creek's George Cavo are in the semifinals on opposite sides of the bracket.

We'll have more coverage of both the 5A and 4A championships (which are in Pueblo) on the Sunday morning Prep Rally.