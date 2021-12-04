Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/4/21)

DENVER — It's championship Saturday!
We've waited all football season for this and it's finally here.
Colorado high school football will crown three more state champions today, with winners being determined in 3A, 4A and 5A.
In 3A, No. 5 Mead will battle No. 3 Fort Morgan at CSU Pueblo at 1:00 p.m. for the trophy, while the 4A matchup (No. 7 Chatfield vs. No. 5 Erie) and the 5A game (No. 2 Cherry Creek vs. No. 1 Valor Christian) will be part of a doubleheader at Empower Field at Mile High beginning at 11:00 a.m. this morning.
We could not be more excited and 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange has us all ready to go!
Included in the Saturday (December 4) morning Prep Rally:
- Chatfield and Mead pep rallies
- Fort Morgan football team celebrated at local elementary schools
- Valor Christian vs. Cherry Creek hype video
- Erie's Dominic D'Ottavio wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain
- Waffles the Wonder Fish predicts the game winners
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!
If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (11/30/21)
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.