Saturday morning Prep Rally (12/4/21)

DENVER — It's championship Saturday!

We've waited all football season for this and it's finally here.

Colorado high school football will crown three more state champions today, with winners being determined in 3A, 4A and 5A.

In 3A, No. 5 Mead will battle No. 3 Fort Morgan at CSU Pueblo at 1:00 p.m. for the trophy, while the 4A matchup (No. 7 Chatfield vs. No. 5 Erie) and the 5A game (No. 2 Cherry Creek vs. No. 1 Valor Christian) will be part of a doubleheader at Empower Field at Mile High beginning at 11:00 a.m. this morning.

We could not be more excited and 9Preps reporter Scotty Gange has us all ready to go!

Included in the Saturday (December 4) morning Prep Rally:

Chatfield and Mead pep rallies

Fort Morgan football team celebrated at local elementary schools

Valor Christian vs. Cherry Creek hype video

Erie's Dominic D'Ottavio wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Waffles the Wonder Fish predicts the game winners

If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter at @Scotty_G6 or on Instagram at @scottygange

