Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/30/21)

DENVER — The high school football regular season wrapped up for several teams across Colorado on Friday night, with the playoffs on deck for some and a farewell to 2021 football for others.
Several teams will play their final regular season games later this afternoon, while the 3A division will finish up next weekend.
The 9Preps team covered football and plenty more this week, and we're excited to bring you all the action!
Included in the Saturday (October 30) morning Prep Rally:
- 9Preps Game of the Week: Denver South vs. Vista Peak football
- Colorado Academy gets by Kent Denver in state field hockey semifinals
- Arvada West edges Ralston Valley in football season finale rivalry game
- Erie finishes season 10-0 with win over Windsor
- Cade Whish of Fort Collins makes a phenomenal trick play called 'Make A Whish'
- Valor Christian improves to 10-0 with big win over Thunderridge
- Denver North cruises by Smoky Hill in volleyball season finale
- Ava Kuszac of Holy Family is surprised with the 9NEWS Swag Chain in front of her entire school!
