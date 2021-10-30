Saturday morning Prep Rally (10/30/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The high school football regular season wrapped up for several teams across Colorado on Friday night, with the playoffs on deck for some and a farewell to 2021 football for others.

Several teams will play their final regular season games later this afternoon, while the 3A division will finish up next weekend.

The 9Preps team covered football and plenty more this week, and we're excited to bring you all the action!

Included in the Saturday (October 30) morning Prep Rally:

9Preps Game of the Week: Denver South vs. Vista Peak football

Colorado Academy gets by Kent Denver in state field hockey semifinals

Arvada West edges Ralston Valley in football season finale rivalry game

Erie finishes season 10-0 with win over Windsor

Cade Whish of Fort Collins makes a phenomenal trick play called 'Make A Whish'

Valor Christian improves to 10-0 with big win over Thunderridge

Denver North cruises by Smoky Hill in volleyball season finale

Ava Kuszac of Holy Family is surprised with the 9NEWS Swag Chain in front of her entire school!

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

Email Gange at Scotty.Gange@9news.com or reach out to him on Twitter @Scotty_G6

Have a highlight? Email it to sports@9news.com and it just might be on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.