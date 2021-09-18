Saturday morning Prep Rally (9/18/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Saturday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Miss the Saturday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!

As Week 4 of the 2021 high school football season rolls on, the Rally is packed with highlights from across the state, with a special emphasis on our absolutely awesome Game of the Week!

Included in the Saturday (September 18) morning Prep Rally:

Game of the Week: Douglas County vs. Castle View football

Erie vs. Longmont football

Columbine football

Fort Collins football

Arvada West vs. Cherry Creek football

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage on the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

Email Scotty Gange at Scotty.Gange@9news.com or reach out to him on Twitter @Scotty_G6

Have a highlight? Email it to sports@9news.com and it just might be on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!

