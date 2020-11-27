Sedgwick County seeking sixth straight football title

The Cougars are playing for their sixth 8-man football state championship in a row.

JULESBURG, Colo. — The kings of Colorado high school 8-man football stay grinding out near the Nebraska state line.

The Sedgwick County Cougars have already made history -- but in 2020, they're looking to add to it.

Sedgwick County is in search of its sixth straight state championship. The top-seeded Cougars have already advanced to the semifinals, where they will play 4-seed Dove Creek at home.

A win in that matchup would punch Sedgwick County's ticket to the 8-man title game yet again, where the Cougars would play the winner of 2-seed Sanford and 6-seed Merino at Colorado State University-Pueblo next Thursday (December 3).

The Cougars participated in a Thanksgiving Day practice on Thursday, an annual tradition for the program.

>>Watch the video above and see the story on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!

