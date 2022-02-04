Sitting down with new CHSAA Commissioner Mike Krueger

Krueger brings an impressive background to the CHSAA offices.

AURORA, Colo. — Watch as 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange sits down with the soon-to-be new Commissioner of the Colorado High School Athletics and Activities Association, Michael Krueger.

Krueger will be the 10th CHSAA commissioner in history, his first day is set for July 1st of 2022.

Krueger is currently the Director of Education for USA Football and has been a coach, athletic director, district athletic director and even a mayor in his career.

