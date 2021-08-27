Smoky Hill crushes Overland in Wagon Wheel rivalry game

The Buffaloes rolled past the Trailblazers 47-8 on Friday night to keep the rivalry trophy.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Wagon Wheel is staying put.

In their annual crosstown rivalry game on Friday night at Stutler Bowl, the Smoky Hill football team was dominant against Overland -- forcing a dominant 47-8 win over the Trailblazers to keep the trophy.

The Buffaloes scored on their opening possession and never looked back, building a 21-8 lead by halftime which they used to cruise to the victory.

Smoky Hill (1-0) will travel out of state next week to face Windermere High School in Florida.

Overland (0-1) will next face Eaglecrest on the road next Friday. The Raptor fell in their season opener to Chaparral on Thursday night.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.