Legend football rebounds with dominant win over Smoky Hill

The Titans took care of the Buffaloes 35-8 on Thursday night at EchoPark Stadium in Parker.

PARKER, Colo. — The Legend Titans football team is too strong to be held down for long.

One week after a disappointing loss to a good Mullen team, 5A No. 8 Legend bounced back to defeat 5A No. 17 Smoky Hill 35-8 on Thursday night at EchoPark Stadium in Parker.

The Titans jumped out to a 28-7 halftime lead before using excellent defense and a strong running game in the second half to ease to the victory.

Legend is now 2-1 on the year while Smoky Hill fell to an identical 2-1 record with the loss.

Next up for the Titans is a showdown with Mountain Vista next Friday evening while the Buffaloes will host Regis Jesuit the same night.

