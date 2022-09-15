Smoky Hill's Ty Bowers wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain!

The quarterback ran for 4 touchdowns to secure the Wagon Wheel rivalry game victory

AURORA, Colo. — Tyliq Bowers, the star quarterback from Smoky Hill high school, is this week's 9NEWS Swag Chain athlete of the week winner!

Ty ran for four touchdowns in the Buffs victory over rival Overland in the annual 'Wagon Wheel' game.

Scotty Gange surprised Bowers and his team in the middle of their practice Tuesday afternoon.

CONGRATS 🎉 to Ty Bowers of @SHBuffFootball for winning this week’s 9NEWS Swag Chain! 🥇



The football star ran for 4 TD’s to secure the Wagon Wheel rivalry victory! 🏈



We surprised Ty and his team today at their practice! 🥳🤩🥇🎥 #9sports pic.twitter.com/JbrRPoix0D — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 14, 2022

