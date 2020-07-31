x
Sterling football hungry for chance to defend title

The Sterling Tigers won their first state championship last fall, capturing the Class 2A crown.

STERLING, Colo. — The Tigers got a taste, now they're hungry for more.

Last fall the Sterling High School football team captured its first state championship title in school history. But if you think that means the Tigers are content, you're mistaken.

The defending champs are waiting as patiently as possible, chomping at the bit to defend their crown.

With the 2020-21 high school sports season up in the air due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the Tigers can do it be ready for when the time comes.

Sterling won the Class 2A title last fall (2019) by defeating Delta 27-19 at the ThunderBowl at CSU-Pueblo.

