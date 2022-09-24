Strasburg knocks off rival Bennett in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Indians handed the Tigers their first defeat of the season, winning 43-14 on Friday night.

BENNETT, Colo. — The 9Preps Game of the Week may have featured small schools, but there was big-time hype Friday night!

Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange traveled to Bennett for the annual 'Battle of the Bridge' matchup between the Tigers and Strasburg Indians.

Strasburg won the game 43-14 to claim the rivalry game for a sixth year in a row and deal Bennett its first loss of the season.

Junior running back Thomas Devlin was named 'King of the Night' as the game MVP with three rushing touchdowns.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

