Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/25/20)

DENVER — Another day, another Prep Rally and another great slate of football games! We were all over the state on Friday night and Saturday afternoon and bring you those highlights today, plus an update on a local figure skater.
If you missed the Sunday morning (Oct. 25) edition, you can watch it here!
Included in this Prep Rally:
- 9Preps GOTW: No. 6 Fort Morgan vs. No 5 Mead football (3A)
- No. 5 Eaglecrest vs. Overland football (5A)
- No. 3 Pine Creek vs. Chaparral football (4A/5A)
- No. 10 Legend vs. No. 7 Regis football (5A)
- No. 10 Skyline vs. Longmont football (4A)
- Arapahoe vs. Horizon football (5A)
- Poudre vs. Rocky Mountain football (5A)
- Eagle Valley vs. Green Mountain football (3A)
- Update: Ralston Valley graduate Mariah Bell figure skating
- Honor Roll winner: Erie football
>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/20/20)