Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/15/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Believe it or not, fall regular season football in Colorado is officially over. 

The action was great throughout and Week 6 was no exception, with several teams claiming league titles and completing perfect seasons. 

In this edition of the Prep Rally we have highlights from some of the state's best matchups this week plus a fun story on a football player from Conifer who's also a Cowboy!

If you missed the Sunday morning (Nov. 15) edition, you can watch it here!  

Included in this Prep Rally: 

  • No. 7 Fairview vs. Castle View (5A)
  • No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. Chatfield (4A)
  • Grandview vs. Horizon (5A)
  • No. 1 Cherry Creek vs No. 4 Eaglecrest (5A)
  • No. 3 Pomona vs. No. 5 Columbine (5A)
  • No. 9 Windsor vs. Brighton (4A)
  • Frederick vs. No. 4 Mead (3A)
  • No. 3 Ponderosa vs. Longmont (4A)
  • Scotty Gange's story on the "Cowboy of Conifer" 
  • Honor Roll winner!

>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

