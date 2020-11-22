Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/22/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — And then there were four.

Only four teams in each classification remain in Colorado high school football for 2020, with semifinal matchups now set across the board. The quarterfinals did not disappoint and we've got you covered in the Prep Rally!

If you missed the Sunday morning (Nov. 22) edition, you can watch it here!

Included in this Prep Rally:

No. 4 Loveland vs. No. 5 Broomfield (4A)

No. 2 Holy Family vs. No. 7 Evergreen (3A)

No. 2 Strasburg vs. No. 7 Meeker (1A)

No. 3 Legend vs. No. 6 Fairview (5A)

No. 1 Dakota Ridge vs. No. 8 Montrose (4A)

No. 1 Roosevelt vs. No. 8 Fort Morgan (3A)

No. 6 Fountain-Fort Carson vs. No. 3 Ponderosa (4A)

No. 7 Lamar vs. No. 2 Sterling (2A)

Scotty Gange's story on the a new football coach at Valor Christian

Honor Roll winner!