DENVER — If you missed it earlier this week, CHSAA has received a variance from the state to begin Season B on Jan. 18 with games starting on Jan. 25. It was a Christmas present to athletes all over the state.

Arielle's quick update on the good news about Season B practice and competition

Arielle's Honor Roll story on the 9 best plays from the fall prep season

An update on Loveland head football coach Jeff Mauck stepping down after winning the 4A championship

Fairview's Brayden Wood receiving some love from Sports Illustrated