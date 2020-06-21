Sunday morning Prep Rally (6/21/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The summer months are officially upon us, but there's still plenty going on in the world of prep sports in Colorado.

On the Sunday morning Prep Rally, Arielle Orsuto checks in with the Westminster football team, which is back together but taking all the proper safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Arielle also features Fairview defensive lineman Brayden Wood, who made his college commitment live on 9NEWS this past week. Wood will be continuing his academic and athletic career at Kansas State staring in 2021. Congratulations, Brayden!