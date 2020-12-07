x
hs-football

Sunday morning Prep Rally (7/12/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The summer months are rolling along, but there are still plenty of stories that need to be told from the Colorado prep sports world. 

On the Sunday morning Prep Rally, Arielle Orsuto bring you the story of Faith Christian football kicker and kick returner Jon Randall, and why he's forgoing his senior season. He actually has a better opportunity playing a different kind of futbol. 

Arielle also has an update on the status of fall sports, along with the unfortunate news that Marching Band has been canceled for 2020. 

Watch the prep rally above and catch it every Saturday and Sunday morning on 9NEWS!

