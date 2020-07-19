Sunday morning Prep Rally (7/19/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — As we creep closer to the fall prep sports season in Colorado, there remains a lot of unanswered questions.

CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said this week that their timeline is the state's timeline, meaning they simply need more guidance about what will and won't be allowed.

As Arielle Orsuto tells you in the Sunday morning Prep Rally, we've also learned that the Poudre School District has canceled the remainder of July workouts due to multiple athletes from different schools testing positive for COVID-19.

Finally, some good news. Arielle talked with a high school football official about how officiating might look in the fall, including changes to the pregame coin toss and handshakes, plus a brand new whistle.