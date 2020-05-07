Sunday morning Prep Rally (7/5/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The prep sports world still has plenty of great stories to be told, even as the uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

In the Sunday morning Prep Rally our Arielle Orsuto chatted with Heritage start tight end Erik Olsen, as he breaks the news he's committing to play football at the University of Colorado in 2021 and beyond.

Arielle also lets you know about Eaglecrest's Delaney Evans, who recently committed to the University of Louisiana at Monroe to play beach volleyball.

Congratulations to both Erik and Delaney!