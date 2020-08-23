Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/23/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Sometimes, you have to get creative.

And that's exactly what several members of the Mead football team have done.

With the 2020 high school football season postponed until the spring, several guys on the team decided to start a boys tennis team to keep them occupied and participating in sports this fall.

Arielle Orsuto traveled to Mead and caught up with football players Brayden Keys and Nathan Bailey, who were glad to help spearhead the effort.

We also check in with Mullen's Aidan Lehman, one of the top kickers in the country, who recently posted a 67-yard field goal on social media that would have been good from 70 yards. Wow!