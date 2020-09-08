Sunday morning Prep Rally (8/9/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It was a big week for high school sports news in Colorado as CHSAA finally released the 2020-21 athletics and activities calendar.

The biggest news was that many fall sports, including football, have been moved to the spring.

Arielle Orsuto chatted with several coaches of fall sports who have had their seasons affected, including Kent Denver field hockey coach Kathy James, Mullen football coach Jeremy Bennett and Broomfield soccer coach Jim Davidson.

Also, former Wiggins High School star and current Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner spoke to local media about his disappointment with football being moved to the fall.