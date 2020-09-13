Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/13/20)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — As uncertainty around football in the fall continues, teams are doing their best to stay ready. They also working to improve their communities.

In the Sunday morning Prep Rally, Arielle Orsuto brings us the story of the East High School Angels, and their mission both on and off the field this year.

We also have highlights from a huge 5A softball showdown between top-10 teams Fossil Ridge and Legacy. This one was surprisingly one-sided.