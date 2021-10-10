Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/10/21)

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally is filled with a variety of fall sports from all over Colorado!
Preps reporter Scotty Gange and our team have stories and highlights from soccer, football, softball and volleyball as the 2021 fall season rolls on!
Included in the Sunday (October 10) morning Prep Rally:
- The 9NEWS "Swag Chain" visits Legacy High School
- Arapahoe vs. Cherokee Trail soccer
- Fort Morgan vs. Niwot football
- Riverdale Ridge vs. Denver North football
- Cherry Creek vs. Grandview football
- Cherry Creek gymnastics hosts 12 teams for a meet
- Wheat Ridge softball great catch
- Monarch volleyball fantastic play
- Poudre football TD on a kickoff return
- Denver South softball star Ava Brouillette is a master at stealing bases
