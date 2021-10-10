Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/10/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally is filled with a variety of fall sports from all over Colorado!

Preps reporter Scotty Gange and our team have stories and highlights from soccer, football, softball and volleyball as the 2021 fall season rolls on!

Included in the Sunday (October 10) morning Prep Rally:

The 9NEWS "Swag Chain" visits Legacy High School

Arapahoe vs. Cherokee Trail soccer

Fort Morgan vs. Niwot football

Riverdale Ridge vs. Denver North football

Cherry Creek vs. Grandview football

Cherry Creek gymnastics hosts 12 teams for a meet

Wheat Ridge softball great catch

Monarch volleyball fantastic play

Poudre football TD on a kickoff return

Denver South softball star Ava Brouillette is a master at stealing bases

