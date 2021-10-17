Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/17/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — That crisp fall chill is in the air and the Sunday morning Prep Rally is filled with football, golf, volleyball and another state championship.

Preps reporter Scotty Gange was at the 5A boys state tennis championships on Saturday and the event was filled with drama. There was also some history for the first time in a long time at the 4A boys championship as well.

Included in the Sunday (October 17) morning Prep Rally:

Scotty and ThunderRidge football captain Jack Horsford "Row the Boat"

Cherry Creek tennis star Aram Izmirian shines at the 5A state championship

Valor Christian's No. 1 doubles team wins in dramatic fashion

Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain share the 4A boys state tennis title

Green Mountain vs. Evergreen football

Resurrection Christian vs. Severance football

Windsor Charter Academy's Brentyn Paiz wins the 9NEWS Swag Chain

Grandview volleyball wins a "face" point

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.