Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/3/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally has stories from the soccer field to the wrestling mat, with football, volleyball, softball and unified sports as well!

Preps reporter Scotty Gange and our team worked hard again this week to bring you the best prep content from all over Colorado.

Included in the Sunday (October 3) morning Prep Rally:

Pomona wrestlers go from the mat to the soccer pitch

Denver North vs. Littleton football

Legacy vs. Boulder boys soccer

Wheat Ridge volleyball kick play

Cherry Creek vs. Mullen volleyball

Cherry Creek softball grand slam

Unified football: Denver South vs. Denver North

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.