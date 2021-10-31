Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/31/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — Boo!

Happy Halloween from the entire 9Preps team to you and yours, we hope the day is filled with more treats than tricks.

First up, preps reporter Scotty Gange has the highlights from another state championship, as winners were crowned on Saturday in Colorado Springs at the state cross country meet!

Scotty also has field hockey, football, soccer, volleyball and a Halloween themed story at the end.

Included in the Sunday (October 31) morning Prep Rally:

Winners crowned at the cross country state championships, including Cherry Creek, Mountain Vista, Lyons, Chaparral and Niwot

Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe field hockey semifinals

Castle View football intercepts a "spike"

Golden vs. Centaurus boys playoff soccer

Dakota Ridge vs. Chatfield football

Cherry Creek vs. Smoky Hill football

Highlands Ranch and Rock Canyon volleyball hold a joint senior day

Broomfield football surprises its teachers with t-shirts

Columbine vs. Pomona football drone highlights

Halloween special: What are Colorado high school athletes afraid of?

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.