Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/31/21)

DENVER — Boo!
Happy Halloween from the entire 9Preps team to you and yours, we hope the day is filled with more treats than tricks.
First up, preps reporter Scotty Gange has the highlights from another state championship, as winners were crowned on Saturday in Colorado Springs at the state cross country meet!
Scotty also has field hockey, football, soccer, volleyball and a Halloween themed story at the end.
Included in the Sunday (October 31) morning Prep Rally:
- Winners crowned at the cross country state championships, including Cherry Creek, Mountain Vista, Lyons, Chaparral and Niwot
- Regis Jesuit vs. Arapahoe field hockey semifinals
- Castle View football intercepts a "spike"
- Golden vs. Centaurus boys playoff soccer
- Dakota Ridge vs. Chatfield football
- Cherry Creek vs. Smoky Hill football
- Highlands Ranch and Rock Canyon volleyball hold a joint senior day
- Broomfield football surprises its teachers with t-shirts
- Columbine vs. Pomona football drone highlights
- Halloween special: What are Colorado high school athletes afraid of?
