Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/19/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally is loaded with highlights from all different types of fall sports!

Preps reporter Scotty Gange has football, softball, golf, volleyball and soccer covered as regular seasons roll on and playoffs creep closer.

We also caught up with an Olympian who was honored at her homecoming parade after returning to Colorado.

Included in the Sunday (September 19) morning Prep Rally:

Ralston Valley vs. Grandview football

Lakewood vs. Chaparral football

Pomona vs. Legacy football

Feature: Olympian and Niwot High School graduate Elise Cranny honored in the school's homecoming parade

Cherry Creek softball grand slam

Lakewood softball grand slam

Smoky Hill softball home run record

Mountain View golf hole-in-one

Windsor vs. Erie volleyball

Faith Christian vs. Prospect Ridge soccer

Dakota Ridge's Dante Capolungo wins Athlete of the Week

