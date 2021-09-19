x
Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/19/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally is loaded with highlights from all different types of fall sports!

Preps reporter Scotty Gange has football, softball, golf, volleyball and soccer covered as regular seasons roll on and playoffs creep closer. 

We also caught up with an Olympian who was honored at her homecoming parade after returning to Colorado. 

Included in the Sunday (September 19) morning Prep Rally:

  • Ralston Valley vs. Grandview football
  • Lakewood vs. Chaparral football
  • Pomona vs. Legacy football
  • Feature: Olympian and Niwot High School graduate Elise Cranny honored in the school's homecoming parade 
  • Cherry Creek softball grand slam
  • Lakewood softball grand slam
  • Smoky Hill softball home run record 
  • Mountain View golf hole-in-one
  • Windsor vs. Erie volleyball 
  • Faith Christian vs. Prospect Ridge soccer 
  • Dakota Ridge's Dante Capolungo wins Athlete of the Week 

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

