Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/26/21)

DENVER — The Sunday morning Prep Rally is just a bundle of joy.
Preps reporter Scotty Gange and our team were all over the state this week and covering a variety of different fall sports.
We have highlights from softball, volleyball, boys soccer and football!
Included in the Sunday (September 26) morning Prep Rally:
- Lakewood's Jazlyn Arvizo named Athlete of the Week
- Highlands Ranch vs. Mountain Vista volleyball
- Eaglecrest volleyball highlight play
- Denver North vs. George Washington soccer
- Chatfield vs. Pine Creek football
- Wheat Ridge vs. Overland football
- Lutheran vs. Heritage football
- Fairview vs. Chaparral football
- Cherry Creek football funny moment
>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.