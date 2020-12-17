Talented Cherry Creek football seniors put pen to paper on national signing day

While their typical national signing day plans were derailed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bruins still gathered as brothers to celebrate the momentous occasion.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Wednesday was a big day as it was time to put pen to paper for Cherry Creek football seniors on national signing day.

"It's a blessing. You dream about moments like this since you're a kid," said Al Ashford, a Wisconsin commit.

"I've been dreaming about this ever since I started playing football, playing college ball, and maybe going to the league one day," added Gus Zilinskas, a Rutgers commit.

While their typical national signing day plans were derailed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Bruins still gathered as brothers to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"COVID always puts up new challenges, you know, even my commitment had to be a challenge, but we love just trying new things and experience new things," Ashford said.

"It's definitely cool that I got to sign with all of my teammates that I grew up with, played with, and played these last four years with," added Gunnar Helm, a Texas commit.

"I've been playing with these guys for six or seven years. It's a blessing to be with these guys," said Cory Haniford, a Northern Colorado commit.

"It's unbelievable to share it with these guys, especially in a year like this where we haven't been able to hang out outside of football. It's pretty cool to just have everyone around together and finally just be able to get back to normal, I guess you could say," Zillinskas added.

But this big day didn't come without other challenges.

Three-star prospect Myles Purchase said other schools tried to flip his decision, as recently as this morning.

"I had some tough decisions to make, some tough calls to make, and I feel like I made the right one. I just felt the culture, I felt the love, and I felt like it was best for me to sign today," Purchase, an Iowa State commit said.

Purchase's defensive teammate Arden Walker chose to reveal his commitment only moments before the ink dried.

"I enjoyed the process. I took my time so I could honestly make the right decision and I was pretty cautious about it, I prayed about it. I just made sure I took my time," Walker, a Missouri commit said.

"It felt great, it felt great. The weight on my shoulders is released and now I'm just ready to be a Tiger," Walker added.

Including the absent Chase Penry who is expected to sign with CU, Cherry Creek produced six Division One football players in the 2021 class.

"We have a history of great athletes and great people," Ashford said.

"I mean, the culture that we have at Cherry Creek is second to none," Purchase added.