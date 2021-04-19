Thomas Jefferson football blows past Denver North

DENVER — Call it one final tune-up before gearing up for a playoff run.
The top-ranked Thomas Jefferson football team put the finishing touches on an undefeated regular season on Friday afternoon, defeating Denver North 46-12 at All-City Stadium.
The Spartans, who are ranked No. 1 in Class 4A in the CHSAA poll, were dominant early and built a 32-0 lead by halftime. They then forced a running clock when they went up by 40 points midway through the third quarter.
Thomas Jefferson outscored its opponents 186-65 through its five regular season matchups. The Spartans will now await their playoff fate when brackets are released on Sunday.
Denver North finishes with a 1-5 overall record.
