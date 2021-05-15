Thomas Jefferson wins 4A spring football state championship

The Spartans edged Gateway 28-27 to capture their first state title since 1989 on Friday night.

PUEBLO, Colo. — Time to party like it's 1989.

The Thomas Jefferson football team is the football state champion for the first time in more than 30 years. The Spartans edged out Gateway 28-27 at CSU-Pueblo in the Class 4A state title game on Friday night.

"Thirty-one years, man." TJ junior Randy Yeboah said. "We are the first."

The 2021 Thomas Jefferson team is the first in program history to complete an undefeated season. The Spartans have now won three state championships. Thomas Jefferson battled back from a 20-7 deficit to win.

