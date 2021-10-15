ThunderRidge earns dominant win over Castle View in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Grizzlies jumped out to an 18-3 halftime lead over the Sabercats and pulled away in the fourth quarter in a convincing 38-3 victory.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — That's how you make a statement.

The ThunderRidge football team, ranked No. 10 in the Class 5A poll, dominated No. 12 Castle View on Friday night at Shea Stadium in the 9Preps Game of the Week.

The Grizzlies earned a 38-3 win to move to 3-0 in the 5A Douglas County league and 7-1 overall. The Sabercats dropped to 5-3 (1-2).

ThunderRidge's defense was solid all night, even if the offense took a little while to get going. The Grizzlies were up 6-3 after the first quarter and 18-3 at halftime. After a scoreless third quarter the offense (and defense with a pick-six) posted 20 points in the last frame to put the final touches on a blowout win.

"We're a close group. It's just fun playing for each other and that's just what we've done all year. It's a revenge tour because we've put in the work and it's finally paying off," ThunderRidge senior captain Chase Tompkins told 9NEWS after the game.

Tompkins caught a highlight reel touchdown from QB Seth Frasier early to set the tone for the Grizzlies. They will look to continue the momentum next week against Highlands Ranch.

For Castle View, the disappointing defeat will sting for a bit, but an opportunity to get back on track comes next Thursday night against Mountain Vista.

