ThunderRidge escapes with thrilling 2OT win in 9Preps Game of the Week

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The best high school football game in Colorado on Friday night also happened to be the 9Preps Game of the Week.
ThunderRidge and Mountain Vista clashed at Halftime Help Stadium in their heated rivalry game with bragging rights of Highlands Ranch on the line.
Despite the Golden Eagles getting off to a strong 21-0 lead, the Grizzlies rallied to win 34-21 in double overtime.
Junior running back Will Fisher, who ran in the game-winning touchdown, was named the 'King of the Night' by 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange as the game MVP.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.