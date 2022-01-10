ThunderRidge escapes with thrilling 2OT win in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Grizzlies won 34-31 over their rival Mountain Vista in double overtime!

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The best high school football game in Colorado on Friday night also happened to be the 9Preps Game of the Week.

ThunderRidge and Mountain Vista clashed at Halftime Help Stadium in their heated rivalry game with bragging rights of Highlands Ranch on the line.

Despite the Golden Eagles getting off to a strong 21-0 lead, the Grizzlies rallied to win 34-21 in double overtime.

Junior running back Will Fisher, who ran in the game-winning touchdown, was named the 'King of the Night' by 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange as the game MVP.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

A DOUBLE OT WINNER 🤯



Congrats to the Thunderridge Grizzlies for earning victory in the 9NEWS Game of the Week and to Will Fisher for winning the King of the Night MVP Crown! 👑 🏈 🔥 #9sports pic.twitter.com/IJSO2Z8lX8 — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) October 1, 2022

