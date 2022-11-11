ThunderRidge holds off Arapahoe in 5A football playoffs

The Grizzlies defeated the Warriors 23-17 on Friday night to advance.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The ThunderRidge Grizzlies are moving on.

ThunderRidge, the No. 9 seed in the Class 5A football playoff bracket, defeated No. 8 Arapahoe 23-17 in the second round of the postseason at Halftime Help Stadium on Friday night.

The Grizzlies advance to play No. 1 and three-time defending champion Cherry Creek in the quarterfinals next week.

Arapahoe's season comes to an end with a 6-5 overall record.

